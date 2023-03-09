Michael Baker was last seen leaving his home address in Halewood on Tuesday, February 28.

He has been missing since and extensive enquiries are ongoing to find him.

Michael – who has links to Blackpool – is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes

An appeal has been launched to find missing man Michael Baker who has links to Blackpool (Credit: Merseyside Police)

He was last seen wearing a burgundy-coloured top with navy blue in the centre, a navy blue Berghaus jacket, jeans, black canvas trainers with a white sole and a grey woolly North Face hat.

He is known to frequent Hunts Cross, Halewood, Liverpool city centre and Blackpool areas.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://orlo.uk/7H8u8.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.