News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Missing Fulwood man John Whittaker found after public appeal launched by Lancashire Police

An urgent appeal was launched to help find a missing man from Fulwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Whittaker had been missing from his home in Fulwood since July.

Police on Friday (November 24) said they were concerned about the 50-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers confirmed that John had been found “safe and well” later that day.

Most Popular
An missing man from Fulwood was found following a public appealAn missing man from Fulwood was found following a public appeal
An missing man from Fulwood was found following a public appeal

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Some good news to report.

“We asked for your help earlier finding John who was missing from Fulwood.

John has now been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal and those who rang in with information.”