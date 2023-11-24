Missing Fulwood man John Whittaker found after public appeal launched by Lancashire Police
An urgent appeal was launched to help find a missing man from Fulwood.
John Whittaker had been missing from his home in Fulwood since July.
Police on Friday (November 24) said they were concerned about the 50-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal for information.
Officers confirmed that John had been found “safe and well” later that day.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Some good news to report.
“We asked for your help earlier finding John who was missing from Fulwood.
John has now been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal and those who rang in with information.”