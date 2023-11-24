An urgent appeal was launched to help find a missing man from Fulwood.

John Whittaker had been missing from his home in Fulwood since July.

Police on Friday (November 24) said they were concerned about the 50-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal for information.

Officers confirmed that John had been found “safe and well” later that day.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Some good news to report.

“We asked for your help earlier finding John who was missing from Fulwood.

John has now been found safe and well.