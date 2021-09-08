Missing Chorley man found 'safe and well' in Wigan

Joseph Gallagher had last been seen in the vicinity of Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in Preston Road on August 31.

Police said they were growing "increasingly concerned" for his welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find him.

Today (September 8), officers confirmed the 26-year-old was found in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A missing man from Chorley has been found following a police appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Many thanks for all your help with our earlier post, where we were looking for Joseph who was missing from home.

"We can now confirm that he has been found safe and well in Wigan."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.