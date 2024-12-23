Missing boy, 14, last seen at Lancaster railway station has links to Morecambe and Skelmersdale
Jack was last seen at the Railway Station at around 9:54pm yesterday.
The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with mousy brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket and orange hoodie with the word ‘adventure’ written on it, blue camouflage tracksuit pants and brown combat boots.
Jack has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Skelmersdale.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since Jack was reported missing, offline enquiries have been ongoing to find him, but we’re now asking for your help.
“If you see Jack, call 999.
“If you have information that could help us find Jack, phone 101 quoting log 1130 of December 21.”
