An appeal has been launched to find a missing boy, 14, who was last seen at Lancaster railway station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack was last seen at the Railway Station at around 9:54pm yesterday.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with mousy brown hair.

Jack, 14, was last seen at Lancaster railway station on Sunday night | Lancashire Police

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and orange hoodie with the word ‘adventure’ written on it, blue camouflage tracksuit pants and brown combat boots.

Jack has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Skelmersdale.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since Jack was reported missing, offline enquiries have been ongoing to find him, but we’re now asking for your help.

“If you see Jack, call 999.

“If you have information that could help us find Jack, phone 101 quoting log 1130 of December 21.”