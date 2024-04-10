Missing Blackpool woman last seen 11 days ago has links to Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston
Concern is growing for a missing Blackpool woman who was last seen 11 days ago.
Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street at around 8.30am on March 30.
The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair.
Gail was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket, blue jeans and pink canvas style shoes with white soles.
“The CCTV image of her is from recent footage,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
She was also carrying a black and white River Island crossover bag.
Gail has links to Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Gail.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0123 of April 7.