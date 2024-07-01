Missing Blackpool man last seen at Coral Island has links to Preston and South Ribble
Damon Holding was last seen at Coral Island on Bonny Street at around 8pm on Sunday.
Officers said they were “concerned for his welfare” and launched a public appeal for information on Monday.
The 29-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short blonde hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a black Berghaus tracksuit and black trainers.
Damon has links to Preston and South Ribble.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Damon or know where he could be please call 101 quoting log 1340 of June 30.”
“Alternatively, if you see this appeal Damon, please get in touch to let us know you are okay.”
