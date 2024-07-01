Damon Holding is missing from his home in Blackpool and police are concerned for his welfare (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Concern is growing for a missing Blackpool man who has links to Preston and South Ribble.

Damon Holding was last seen at Coral Island on Bonny Street at around 8pm on Sunday.

Officers said they were “concerned for his welfare” and launched a public appeal for information on Monday.

The 29-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short blonde hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black Berghaus tracksuit and black trainers.

Damon has links to Preston and South Ribble.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Damon or know where he could be please call 101 quoting log 1340 of June 30.”