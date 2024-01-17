The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of a missing Lancashire man who was last seen 11 days ago.

Thomas Green was last seen in the car park of the Asda on Grimshaw Park Road at around 2am on January 6.

The 37-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck.

Police are continuing to ask for the public's help to find Thomas Green (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers with an orange tick.

Thomas has links to Blackburn and Preston.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since Thomas went missing, we have been making enquiries, but are again asking for your help to find him.

"For immediate sightings, please phone 999.