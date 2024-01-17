News you can trust since 1886
Missing Blackburn man last seen on Asda car park 11 days ago has links to Preston

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of a missing Lancashire man who was last seen 11 days ago.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jan 2024, 19:49 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 19:52 GMT
Thomas Green was last seen in the car park of the Asda on Grimshaw Park Road at around 2am on January 6.

The 37-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck.

Police are continuing to ask for the public's help to find Thomas Green (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are continuing to ask for the public's help to find Thomas Green (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police are continuing to ask for the public's help to find Thomas Green (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers with an orange tick.

Thomas has links to Blackburn and Preston.

The 37-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)The 37-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The 37-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since Thomas went missing, we have been making enquiries, but are again asking for your help to find him.

"For immediate sightings, please phone 999.

"If you have any information that may help us find Thomas, call 101 quoting log 0806 of January 5, 2024."

