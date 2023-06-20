News you can trust since 1886
A missing Blackburn man was found by police following a public appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:10 BST

Steven Higginbottom was reported missing after he was last seen in Vale Street, Blackburn, on Sunday morning (June 18).

Police said they were concerned for his welfare and launched an appeal for information on Tuesday (June 20).

At around midday on Wednesday (June 21), officers confirmed Steven had been found.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal.

“Your help is greatly appreciated as always.”

