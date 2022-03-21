Missing Aldershot man last seen leaving Frimley Park Hospital has links to Lancashire

Jack Morgan was last seen leaving Frimley Park Hospital at around 10am on Tuesday (March 8).

The 33-year-old is described as white, of slim build and around 6ft 1ins tall.

Jack, who links to Lancashire, was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a hoodie.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Jack is vulnerable and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare,”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact 101 urgently, quoting PR/45220025167.

