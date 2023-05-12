News you can trust since 1886
Missing 74-year-old Warton man found after public appeal launched by police

A missing man who was last seen in Warton was found by police following a public appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th May 2023, 19:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 10:02 BST

Joseph Knott was reported missing after he was last seen in the village at approximately 5.15pm on Friday (May 12).

Police said they were “really concerned” for the 74-year-old's welfare and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

A missing man has been found following a public appealA missing man has been found following a public appeal
Following the public appeal, officers at 8.13pm confirmed Joseph had been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.