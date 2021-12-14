Missing 16-year-old boy from Chorley found
A missing 16-year-old boy from Chorley was found following a police appeal.
Benjamin Martin had last been seen at around 12.30am today (December 14).
Police said they were growing concerned for the 16-year-old's welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find him.
Officers later confirmed Benjamin had been found in an update posted at 3pm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Great news folks - further to our earlier appeal, Benjamin, missing from Chorley, was found earlier today.
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals for information to help find him."
