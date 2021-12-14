Missing 16-year-old boy from Chorley found

Benjamin Martin had last been seen at around 12.30am today (December 14).

Police said they were growing concerned for the 16-year-old's welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find him.

Officers later confirmed Benjamin had been found in an update posted at 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Great news folks - further to our earlier appeal, Benjamin, missing from Chorley, was found earlier today.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals for information to help find him."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

A missing 16-year-old boy from Chorley has been found