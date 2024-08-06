A missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago could be in Lancashire.

Katelan was last seen near Revolution on North Road in Durham on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 23.

Police believe she may have recently been in the Cleveland area, but she also has links to Preston, Burnley, Manchester, Liverpool, Bolton, Bradford, and Halifax.

Det Chief Insp Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, said: “We are very concerned for Katelan’s welfare and are appealing to the public to report any possible sightings of her to us.

“Katelan lives in Newton Aycliffe, but has links to the Cleveland area, as well as West Yorkshire, Liverpool, and Manchester.”

The 15-year-old was wearing a grey sweater, grey leggings, a long black puffer jacket, black Nike trainers and large diamante earrings.

Officers urged anyone with information that could help locate her to call Durham Constabulary on 999.