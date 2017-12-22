Miss Chorley opens Christmas market at The Lodge in Buckshaw Village

A dementia care home in Chorley celebrated over the festive season by hosting a Christmas market, which was opened by Miss Chorley 2017.

Becky Lizz, the reigning Miss Chorley opened the event, in Market Square, The Lodge, in Buckshaw Retirement Village.

Members of the public were encouraged to have a look around the dementia-friendly facilities in Market Square at The Lodge, which includes a pet shop, pub, cafe, hair and beauty salon, and a music relaxation lounge and a 20-seater cinema.

Chris Durnan, market square coordinator at The Lodge, said: “Holding the market open day was also a great opportunity for members of the public to support local businesses, but also to have a look around the Market Square facilities, which provide a huge benefit to our residents. The facilities we have mean that to a certain extent, residents can keep their independence and do things that they enjoy, such as visiting the pub, making a hair appointment or going to the cinema, and of course attending our market days.

“Activities and events such as the market day are really important to our residents. They are always person-centred and designed to meet their needs, which encourages them to get involved in the activities, which promote the importance of their physical and mental wellbeing.

Becky said: “It was good to see so many people looking around the market stalls and supporting local businesses, and looking at the range of facilities available to residents within The Lodge. I think it’s a brilliant concept, and great that members of the public were able to see the facilities which allow the residents to keep their independence, and remain involved in a community.”