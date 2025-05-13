The full line-up has been announced for the highly anticipated 2025 Accrington Food & Drink Festival, taking place on Saturday, June 7.

The free event, in Accrington town centre, will run from 10am to 4pm and as well as a packed programme of food and entertainment, will also feature a special commemoration for D-Day and VE/VJ Day.

In total, 80 stalls will take over Broadway and Blackburn Road, celebrating the best of local, regional and international cuisine. And for those who can't wait, continental food stalls will kick things off a day early on Friday, June 6, also from 10am to 4pm on Broadway.

Top chef

The festival's main stage will feature live cooking demonstrations hosted by Michelin Star chef and TV personality, Glynn Purnell. Glynn will wow the crowds with live demos at 10:30am and 2:30pm, while North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) will present a special demo at 11:30am, featuring local favourite Bramwell's Fish.

The main stage will be hosted by TV and Michelin Star chef Glynn Purnell

Children’s activities

There will also be fairground rides on the day and a Café Rene themed café on Broadway, while younger visitors can take part in a fun and educational children's 1940s trail. Adding to the period atmosphere, roaming 1940s performers Christopher and The Robins will be delighting the crowds with classic wartime tunes.

VE/VJ Day

In commemoration of D-Day and VE/VJ Day, there will be a flypast by a Douglas C47 Dakota at 2:43pm, alongside a live war re-enactment in the grounds of St James Church at 1pm featuring a performance from a lone piper from the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band. A spectacular display of military vehicles, including a Gaz Truck and a Scorpion Tank, will provide unique photo opportunities throughout the day.

For the first time, the event will also welcome the Veterans Living History Museum with their mobile exhibition, showcasing hundreds of authentic wartime artefacts, including a WWII motorbike.

Back by popular demand, visitors will also be able to have a go on a Spitfire Simulator Experience, taking charge of an iconic WWII Spitfire from a life-size cockpit. Tickets are priced at £10 per turn and can be pre-booked here.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in 1940s attire to help bring history to life and truly immerse themselves in the experience.

Thousands are expected in Accrington Town Centre for the popular food festival | submit

“Biggest and best yet”

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "It's a fantastic event that brings people together to celebrate food, heritage, and community. We are proud to offer such a rich and entertaining programme - with something for everyone, from gourmet food to historical experiences. This year is shaping up to be our biggest and best yet, with over 10,000 people expected to attend from all over Lancashire!"

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts, said: "This is a brilliant example of how we can celebrate our community, heritage and culture all in one event. It is a day where Accrington comes alive, and people of all ages can enjoy something special together. I am so proud that the event has grown so much with continued Council support."

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director at NLTG, said: "This is an event we love getting involved in and the plans for this year are very exciting. There is so much going on and it will be wonderful for the community to come together to commemorate both D-Day and VE/VJ Day. Our students have loved the ‘boat to plate' initiative with Bramwell's and I am so excited to see them on the main stage."

Keep up to date with the latest updates and announcements on the event by visiting https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/