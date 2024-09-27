Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Spectacular Mexican Festival is getting ready to take over Southport Pleasureland!

It will play host to an unforgettable evening of thrills and entertainment as the Mexican Festival takes centre stage on Saturday, November 2.

A Mexican Festival is coming to Southport Pleasureland in November. | UGC

This vibrant celebration promises a mix of exciting live performances, immersive experiences and breathtaking attractions that will dazzle visitors of all ages.

Gates will open at 4pm, giving guests early entry to explore the park, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy roaming entertainment, including stilt walkers and meet-and-greets. With the rides and main stage shows due to start at 5pm, early entry allows visitors to soak up the atmosphere, skip the long queues, and make the most of the festival vibes from the moment they step through the gates.

One of many acts that will ber performing. | UGC

What’s on?

In the Steampunk Bay land within the park, the main stage will come alive with an incredible line-up of shows, blending daring acts, spooky performances, and mesmerizing illusions.

Baldini Bojangles & Bella Skeleton: Prepare to be amazed by jaw-dropping stunts including knife juggling, whips, chainsaws, and the iconic bed of nails.

The Gladiator of Illusion: Experience a dazzling display of light and LED performances that blur the lines of reality.

Starlight Grinders: Watch sparks fly in a high-energy performance featuring angle grinding and metal manipulation.

Fuego Chicas: Fire meets artistry in this intense and mesmerizing display of heat and light.

The Gladiator of Fire: Feel the power of flames in a show that blends fire with mystique and illusion.

Doctor Diablo: Enter the world of the peculiar and uncanny with Doctor Diablo’s Carnival Macabre, featuring jaw-dropping, extraordinary feats sure to amaze and astonish.

Batala Mersey: Get ready to move to the rhythm of the Batala Drummers, all dressed up to thrill and playing spooky beats to add real rhythm to the celebration.

Encantada Espectacular: Meet the enchanted sugar skull family as they sing, dance, and entertain in this fun and spooky Halloween stage performance.

We Are Un Poco Loco: Experience the spooky madness of time travel in this unique stage act that combines storytelling and Halloween magic in a one-of-a-kind performance.

The grand finale of the evening will be a spectacular firework display, guaranteed to leave visitors in awe as the night sky lights up in vibrant colours.

Scary! | UGC

How can I get tickets?

There are two ticket options available:

Adventurer Pass: Full access to all rides, shows, and fireworks.

Spectator Pass: Perfect for those who want to enjoy the live entertainment and fireworks without access to the rides.

There is no charge for children under 90cm.

Ticket availability is limited, and with early bird offers now sold out, be sure to book soon to take advantage of current discounts before prices rise again at midnight on Monday, September 30.

For tickets and more information click HERE.