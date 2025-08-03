Met Office warns of 'danger to life' as Storm Floris set to batter Lancashire

Met Office wind warning issued for Lancashire as Storm Floris to bring 40mph gusts. | Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images / Met Office / Canva

The Met Office has issues an official yellow weather warning ahead of Storm Floris, which is set to his Lancashire on Monday, August 4.

With Storm Floris predicted to cause not only heavy rain, but also a spell of ‘unusually windy weather’ from around 6am into the early evening, the Met Office is warning that gusts of 70mph could be seen in coastal areas.

"Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK on Monday,” read the weather warning. “The highest winds are expected across Scotland between late morning and early evening. In some areas high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain. Wind will then slowly start to ease from the west later.

"Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40 to 50 mph with 60 to 70 mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground, especially Scotland. During the height of the storm, winds over parts of Scotland will be even higher and this is covered by a separate amber warning.

A Met Office wind warning has been issued for Lancashireas Storm Floris is to hit the country. The yellow wind warning will be in place from 06:00 on August 4 to 06:00 on August 5. | Met Office

"Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."