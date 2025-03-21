Met Office predicts unsettled weather in Lancashire this weekend as rain moves in
Much of the UK has experienced settled weather in recent days, with warmer air also moving in from the south and southwest.
While Friday will remain warm for many, the start of a transition to wetter weather is on the way for the weekend, with some rain, initially in parts of the southwest, gradually moving northeast later in the day.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “This heralds the move to something more unsettled for the UK’s weather on Saturday, with more rain or showers developing across much of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland throughout the day, and some heavier bursts likely in places.
“Western parts of Scotland are also likely to see rain on Saturday, with this gradually moving eastwards across the rest of Scotland over the weekend.”
“Unsettled weather, with occasional rain or showers for many, will continue on Sunday, with plenty of cloud around as well.”
A rather changeable pattern is becoming established for next week, with some rain pushing east across the UK at times, but also some drier interludes.
Weather forecast for Lancashire
This evening and tonight:
Rain will move in this evening but will turn drier after midnight. Winds will ease, and low cloud will form, with some mist and fog in places. It will remain mild.
Minimum temperature 9C.
Saturday:
Some bright spells will develop in the morning. The afternoon will become cloudier, with scattered showers forming, heavy at times and with a risk of thunder.
Maximum temperature 15C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Further showers and rain are possible on Sunday, though generally lighter than Saturday.
It will become mainly dry into next week, with bright spells and light winds.
Temperatures will return to the seasonal norm.
