Met Office issues yellow weather warning for the North West as 60mph winds set to hit

The Met Office have recently issued a yellow weather warning of wind to the North West of England, as strong gusty winds are set to hit today.

This weather warning is in place from 11am this morning until 6pm tonight.

Strong, gusty winds are expected to develop towards the Liverpool Bay area later this morning, with these spreading eastwards across England during the afternoon.

These winds will be accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms. Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected quite widely with isolated gusts of 55-60 mph possible near the heaviest showers. Hail is now also likely and winds are expected to ease from the west through the afternoon.

The North West is set to see a blustery, cool day today, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers which will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds will gradually ease overnight and showers will tend to die out. Clear spells will form, but temperatures will fall meaning tonight will be chilly. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

-Probably some bus and train services affected, through falling trees or branches

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely