A new warning for snow and ice covering parts of Lancashire has been issued by the Met Office as cold weather continues to grip the region.

It’s certainly been a cold start to the New Year, and it looks as if more snow is set to impact parts of the county this week.

A new yellow weather warning for snow and ice will come into force at 3am tomorrow and last until midday.

A new warning for snow and ice covering parts of Lancashire has been issued by the Met Office | Keira Tracey

Areas affected by the warning include Chorley, Coppull, Croston, Tarleton and Eccleston, as well as parts of Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire.

Blackpool, Preston, Lancaster, Blackburn, Darwen and Burnley are not covered by the warning, but temperatures are still set to drop to -7C.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Showers, mostly of rain and sleet at low levels and near coasts, but of snow inland and over higher ground, are expected to affect the area later Wednesday night and on Thursday morning.

“With many surfaces below freezing, this will lead to some icy stretches on untreated surfaces, while a few cm of fresh snow could affect some areas, mainly places above about 100 metres.”

Residents were urged to prepare for icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths as well as longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Forecasters also warned injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces were also likely.

The UK Health Security Agency has also extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until midday on Sunday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

“This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."