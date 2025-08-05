Men wanted over assault, criminal damage and theft in separate Lancashire investigations

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 14:11 BST
Two men are wanted in connection with separate investigations into assault, criminal damage and theft in Lancashire.

Arron Manley

Arron Manley, 30, is wanted by police as part of an investigation into multiple assaults and criminal damage.

Arron Manley is wanted as part of an investigation into multiple assaults and criminal damageplaceholder image
Arron Manley is wanted as part of an investigation into multiple assaults and criminal damage | Lancashire Police

He has light brown hair and is known to have connections to the Burnley area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but they are the best we have.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected].

Harry Ralphs

In a separate case, Harry Ralphs, 34, is wanted in relation to offences including assault, criminal damage and theft.

Harry Ralphs is wanted in relation to offences including assault, criminal damage and theftplaceholder image
Harry Ralphs is wanted in relation to offences including assault, criminal damage and theft | Lancashire Police

Ralphs is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, and is known to have links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 460 of 24th June.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

