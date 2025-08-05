Two men are wanted in connection with separate investigations into assault, criminal damage and theft in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arron Manley

Arron Manley, 30, is wanted by police as part of an investigation into multiple assaults and criminal damage.

Arron Manley is wanted as part of an investigation into multiple assaults and criminal damage | Lancashire Police

He has light brown hair and is known to have connections to the Burnley area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but they are the best we have.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected].

Harry Ralphs

In a separate case, Harry Ralphs, 34, is wanted in relation to offences including assault, criminal damage and theft.

Harry Ralphs is wanted in relation to offences including assault, criminal damage and theft | Lancashire Police

Ralphs is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, and is known to have links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 460 of 24th June.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.