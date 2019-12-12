Members of Longridge and Grimsargh WeightWatchers hold Christmas coffee morning for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Have your say

Members of a slimming group raised more than £500 for a cancer charity by holding a festive coffee morning.

WeightWatchers Coach Claire Anderson and her members at WW Longridge and Grimsargh received donations of £580 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Claire said: “The coffee morning was really well supported by members and their friends and families.

“We had the usual coffee morning attractions - refreshments, cake stall and raffle - each offering healthy alternatives for the dedicated members,

“The coffee morning also featured ‘guess the weight of the Christmas cake’ which made a nice change for WW Coach to be weighing a cake rather than her members.

“We chose Rosemere Cancer Foundation as our charity as many of us have been affected by cancer, experiencing it’s often devastating effects.

“We have also seen the amazing work Rosemere provide, both in terms of supporting local cancer patients and in research and treatment for cancer.”