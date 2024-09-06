Meet the nine-year-old farming sensation from Lancashire, who is making a big impression on social media and in business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Barton, from Mellor Brook, has recently come runner-up in the Young Farming Hero category of the Young British Farming Awards, having used his online presence to spread awareness of issues in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After persuading his parents to let him use social media, Jacob - an eighth generation farmer - has created dozens of reels highlighting mental health and farm safety, especially during lambing season in 2024.

He’s also passionate about letting the general public know where their food products come from, and has led the diversification of the family farm into 100 per cent British, hand-dyed products, including fleeces from their own flock.

Jacob Barton, young farmer from Mellor Brook | submit

Proud mum Heather said: “It was his idea to process the wool. It was a massive gamble for us, but he’d done his research and he was right - nobody else locally was doing it. To think that he’s done his own diversification system at nine is quite amazing.

“He is proud to be a farmer, from farming heritage, and wants to shout about it. He’s not afraid to mince his words, he just blurts it out, how it is, and that’s refreshing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob draws inspiration from other farmers on social media, including Oliver Harrison (aka Olly Blogs) and Tom Pemberton, both Lancashire farmers with significant social media followings, and even has his own YouTube channel, Jacob Barton Farming. Now he’s closing in on his next goal of accumulating 4,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares his farming journey. To view, click here.

Jacob Barton, Farm Safety Hero | submit

Jacob is also an ambassador for the Yellow Wellies campaign that promotes health and safety on farms as well as mental health. Last month, he was chosen to represent England as the Farm Safety Hero - a prestigious title made even more special because of his young age.

In his spare time, he likes to play cricket, and his dream is to have a heard of Jersey cows and 1,000 sheep. Heather said: “It’s achieveable, but it will take a lot of hard work!”