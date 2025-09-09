Meet the Preston man winning hearts on Celebs Go Dating
Jordan Rigby 30, joined the reality star famed for appearing on season 9 of Love Island, in last night’s episode with the pair seemingly smitten with one another.
Both found a common ground with a love of plane watching and even Olivia, 29, putting mayo on her steak wasn’t enough to put the investment banker/model off.
Jordan has previously appeared on an episode of Celebs Go Dating in 2018 where he joked he “couldn’t have done much worse”.
However, this time he seems to have redeemed himself as the date ended Olivia rated it a 9.5 and asked him if he wanted to go on another date to which he replied yes.
Celebs Go Dating is available to watch Mondays to Thursdays on E4 from 9pm.