Watch as three adorable 12-week old lambs react to cuddles and belly rubs from staff at Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood, in this irresistibly cute video.

Heartwarming footage shows the sweet reaction of three young Valais lambs as they get made a fuss of by staff and volunteers at a Lancashire petting farm.

Super friendly lambs love cuddling

Violet, Vinny and Veronica are just 12 weeks old, and it’s clear in the video above that the new arrivals at Farmer Parrs, in Fleetwood, ‘just love being cuddled’.

Staff at Farmer Parrs cuddle Valais lambs in the pumpkin patch. | Lucinda Herbert/National World

Speaking in the clip, Farmer Jasmine explains: “They are super, super friendly. They absolutely love cuddling, and if we go in their pen for even a second they are all over us giving us kisses and cuddles.”

Pampered in the pumpkin patch

Valais lambs in a pumpkin patch at Farmer Parrs, Fleetwood. Pictured: Farmer Sophie and volunteers Keris and Freya. Photo credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert / National World

Watch the adorable trio enjoy some time in the pumpkin patch with farmer Sophie, and volunteers Keris and Freya - and the super-relaxed animals look to be in pure bliss as they get pampered outdoors.

Cuddle cute lambs at hands-on event

“They are currently coming out for cuddles at one of our morning activities during our ‘Meet The Small Animals’. We love getting people hands-on with our animals. They’re all super friendly. We work with them from birth to get them handleable and we like to bring them out to say hello.”

‘Show sheep’ love being groomed

The trio were moved from a petting farm in Preston.

Valais lambs originate from Switzerland meaning they are bred to cope with a broad range of weather conditions.

Valais lambs in a pumpkin patch at Farmer Parrs, Fleetwood. Photo credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert/National World

They were originally bred as a ‘show sheep’ meaning they generally enjoy being bathed and groomed.

Farmer Parrs is open 7 days a week from 10am til 5pm. As well as meeting the animals, families can also enjoy a range of activities and events - including pumpkin picking up to Halloween.

To visit Farmer Parrs or learn more visit https://www.farmerparrs.com/