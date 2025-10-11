Meet the adorable 12-week old Valais lambs at Farmer Parrs who love cuddling and belly rubs
Heartwarming footage shows the sweet reaction of three young Valais lambs as they get made a fuss of by staff and volunteers at a Lancashire petting farm.
Super friendly lambs love cuddling
Violet, Vinny and Veronica are just 12 weeks old, and it’s clear in the video above that the new arrivals at Farmer Parrs, in Fleetwood, ‘just love being cuddled’.
Speaking in the clip, Farmer Jasmine explains: “They are super, super friendly. They absolutely love cuddling, and if we go in their pen for even a second they are all over us giving us kisses and cuddles.”
Pampered in the pumpkin patch
Watch the adorable trio enjoy some time in the pumpkin patch with farmer Sophie, and volunteers Keris and Freya - and the super-relaxed animals look to be in pure bliss as they get pampered outdoors.
Cuddle cute lambs at hands-on event
“They are currently coming out for cuddles at one of our morning activities during our ‘Meet The Small Animals’. We love getting people hands-on with our animals. They’re all super friendly. We work with them from birth to get them handleable and we like to bring them out to say hello.”
‘Show sheep’ love being groomed
The trio were moved from a petting farm in Preston.
Valais lambs originate from Switzerland meaning they are bred to cope with a broad range of weather conditions.
They were originally bred as a ‘show sheep’ meaning they generally enjoy being bathed and groomed.
Farmer Parrs is open 7 days a week from 10am til 5pm. As well as meeting the animals, families can also enjoy a range of activities and events - including pumpkin picking up to Halloween.
To visit Farmer Parrs or learn more visit https://www.farmerparrs.com/