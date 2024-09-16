Meet some of the adorable Lancashire Fire and Rescue dogs who arrived by special delivery
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service recently posted a picture of four adorable dogs in a box on their Facebook page.
The dogs - two black labradors and a golden one and what appears to be a black and white cross-breed appeared to be all smiling for the adorable picture.
Captioning it: “Special delivery! Who would like to claim this parcel?”, the team were then inundated with messages from the public.
One woman joked, ‘only if you don't accept returns’, while another added, ‘they would take three boxes’!
