Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leyland man is taking on a gruelling 300km running challenge throughout November and is after some running buddies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to raise money for Mind Lancashire and to increase awareness about the importance of exercise for mental wellbeing, Matt Dewhurst, 35, is aiming to raise £3,000 for the mental health support charity by running 10km every day in November in under 60 minutes – come rain, shine, sleet or snow.

Would you like to buddy up with Matt? | UGC

Matt’s dad passed away in 2017 and he struggled to deal with the grief and accessed mental health support as well as using exercise as a way to help process his feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When my dad passed away seven years ago I struggled to process it on my own and behaving how I felt I ‘should do’.

“I also went through some big changes in my personal life at the same time – with the end of a relationship and career change. I had some counselling support to help me process the loss, grief and other feelings and emotions that were not helping my mental health and the time.

“Running and exercise in general was another form of therapy that I leaned on to help clear my mind and avoid using other less helpful coping methods that would only delay, rather than deal with what I was going through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Warren and Matt Dewhurst from Pro-Fit gym. | UGC

Matt, who is the co-founder of Preston personal training gym Pro-Fit has seen first-hand the benefits of exercise and nutrition to mental well-being and is inviting anyone to come along and run with him during the 30-day challenge.

Pro-Fit is also offering free Saturday running club places and Sunday yoga sessions throughout October in support of Matt’s challenge.

Speaking about the challenge, Matt added: “At Pro-Fit we are committed to helping our members live a healthy and happy life, but when you consider that suicide is the biggest killer of people under the age of 35 and the biggest killer of men under the age of 50, it is clear that paying even closer attention to our well-being is absolutely critical.

Read More I'm 72 with terminal cancer and have been forced out of my home with my two dogs

“I have seen first-hand how exercise, coupled with wider support, can make a dramatic difference to people who are experiencing anxiety, depression and other mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why I have decided to take on a physical challenge, that anyone can join in with, to raise vital funds for Mind Lancashire.

“For me this is about showing up every single day and getting out there to tick off the kilometres whatever the weather.

“Anyone can join me – for the full 10km or whatever distance they want to run.

“I’m here for a chat along the way, or just a bit of motivation if you’re not a natural runner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to donate to the fundraising drive visit Matt’s JustGiving page or follow @mattdewhurst_coach on Instagram.

Anyone who would like to attend a free yoga session in October or take part in a running club taster should email [email protected].