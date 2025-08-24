Meet Homeless Hounds' adorable Pocket Bully pup Tiber who needs a home
Be prepared for cuteness overload as 14-week-old Tiber who is currently with Homeless Hounds - Dogs in Need, is after a new home.
He is described as being good around other dogs and cats and has the makings of a fantastic dog.
A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “As you’d expect he will need a spot of help with his house training and for this reason any applicants for this handsome lad can’t be leaving him initially for more than 2 hours at a time.
“He is crate trained and sleeps well. His fosterer says he’s happy to learn and would train to a high standard with the right owner.
“We think he may be deaf so experience with or the willingness to learn how to train dogs with hearing disabilities is essential.”
They added that as the animal charity is primarily volunteer-run and, given the anticipated number of applications for Tiber, it will take a while to sift through all expressions of interest and to arrange the necessary home checks.
If you would like to fill out an adoption application click here.