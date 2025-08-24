Meet Homeless Hounds' adorable Pocket Bully pup Tiber who needs a home

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 14:32 BST
A gorgeous Pocket Bully puppy is in need of his forever family.

Be prepared for cuteness overload as 14-week-old Tiber who is currently with Homeless Hounds - Dogs in Need, is after a new home.

Meet Homeless Hounds' adorable pocket bully pup Tiber who needs a homeplaceholder image
Meet Homeless Hounds' adorable pocket bully pup Tiber who needs a home | Homeless Hounds - Dogs in Need

He is described as being good around other dogs and cats and has the makings of a fantastic dog.

He loves spending time outside in the garden and will therefore need an active owner.

A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “As you’d expect he will need a spot of help with his house training and for this reason any applicants for this handsome lad can’t be leaving him initially for more than 2 hours at a time.

“He is crate trained and sleeps well. His fosterer says he’s happy to learn and would train to a high standard with the right owner.

“We think he may be deaf so experience with or the willingness to learn how to train dogs with hearing disabilities is essential.”

Gorgeous boy Tiberplaceholder image
Gorgeous boy Tiber | Homeless Hounds - Dogs in Need

They added that as the animal charity is primarily volunteer-run and, given the anticipated number of applications for Tiber, it will take a while to sift through all expressions of interest and to arrange the necessary home checks.

If you would like to fill out an adoption application click here.

