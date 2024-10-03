Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a question we all instinctively know the answer to. Coke or Pepsi?

The big brands that dominate supermarket shelves also divide opinions, but you’re sure to know which side of the fence you come down on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked our readers in Lancashire to tell us which of the big brands they prefered and why. Here’s what you had to say:

Nike v Adidas

When it came to the sportswear battle, Lancastrians were very clear - it was a win fo the three stripes of Adidas. Only one person responded for Nike. It might have something to do with Lancashire’s connection to the Adidas Spezial - with designer Gary Aspden originating from Darwen and bringing a special 10-year exhibition to the town earlier this year. If you fancy getting your hands on some Adidas products, click here.

Nike Mercurials

McDonalds v Burger King

The fast food feud. We have quite a lot of of these burger-sizzling joints in Lancashire, and our readers said they preferred...McDonalds, though quite a lot said they couldn’t stand either. Bradley Cokayne said: “McDonalds because it's cheap and reliable. The issue with BK is the vary wildly by branch.”

Burger King will soon be opening a new restaurant and drive-thru at Preston Docks. This is how it will look.

‘Don’t make me sick’ Coca-Cola and OREO limited edition collaboration divides the public | Coca-Cola x OREO

Pepsi v Coca Cola

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great fizzy drink rivalry. This was a clear win for Pepsi among our readers, with Coke products only getting a couple of votes. Tom Hobson suggested that the drinks could be paired with different foods. He said: “I only drink fizzy drinks with food, Pepsi with a chicken meal, coke with other meat meal.”

You can get a full range of different Pepsi and Coca Cola products here.

Apple v Samsung

The battle of the tech giants, and you’re very definitely Apple or android, and that might just come down to which you picked up first 15 years ago. When we asked Lancastrians, there was a narrow win for Apple, with one reader saying: “Apple, only because their products seem more user-friendly. I think the camera is better on Samsung phones.” Other people commented on the easy link between Apple products, such as car Apple Play.