To celebrate its 50th birthday in the UK, McDonald’s has commissioned an independent economic report, which looks at how they contribute to local economies and communities, including in Preston and Blackpool.

What is the report?

The ‘McDonald’s at 50’ report, was produced to understand the value McDonald’s has added to the UK economy, local communities, its employees, customers and suppliers since it first started operating in the UK.

It looks at McDonald’s significant contribution to the UK’s cities and towns, through jobs created in restaurants and the wider economic impact through its supply chain.

What does the report show about the North West?

The report reveals that McDondald’s and its suppliers contribute £767.1 million to the North West annually.

Without including its supply chain, in 2023 alone, McDonald’s direct economic contribution across the North West totalled approximately £465.9m, with the 184 North West restaurants directly employing 21,450 people.

Through its suppliers partners and the wider induced effects of its operations and supply chain, McDonald’s contributes a further £301.1 million per annum to the North West economy and 3,650 extra jobs.

McDonald’s adds that despite the national turbulence of the last five years, they have continued to invest in local towns and cities across the UK, where restaurants are often at the heart of the community.

Four McDonald's restaurants in Preston and Blackpool. | Google Maps

Are there specific numbers for Lancashire?

The study found that McDonald’s over the last 50 years has created 725 new jobs in Preston and 605 new jobs in Blackpool.

It was not able to calculate gross value added (GVA)for Lancashire however, which is the value of goods and services produced in an area.

The study was able to say that they had created £153.8m GVA in the neighbouring county of Greater Manchester, where 9,215 jobs had also been created.

In other nearby cities, Liverpool and Chester, a total of 2,050 and 845 jobs have been created over the past 50 years respectively.

How does McDonald’s contribute to the community?

McDonald’s believes in playing an active role in the local communities in which it operates and through its programme, Makin’ It, in partnership with BBC Children in Need, is committed to partnering every restaurant across the UK with youth services.

The initiative harnesses the power of youth work to provide safe, welcoming spaces in restaurants and funds programmes to provide training, real-world experience and opportunities for young people. Successful local McDonald’s partnerships in Lancashire include The Foxton Centre (Preston) and Participation Works (Burnley).

McDonald’s also says its franchisees and their teams go above and beyond to give back to and champion their local communities.

For example McDonald’s Franchisee Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates eighteen restaurants across Lancashire, says they raised over £40k for Lancashire-based community projects and charities last year, by organising fun days and events.

What has McDonald’s said about the report’s Lancashire findings?

McDonald’s Franchisee Nigel Dunnington, said: “Creating and sustaining jobs across Lancashire is of huge importance to me, the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something I am very proud of.

McDonald’s Franchise owner Nigel Dunnington who operates 18 restaurants across Lancashire.

“We have so many opportunities available to young people and it’s great to see so many of them taking advantage and gaining qualifications while they work – there is no longer a need to decide between learning and earning.

“I believe in investing in my staff and helping to provide them not only with an interesting and enjoyable place to work, but also to give them qualifications that they can draw upon throughout their life.

“It’s also been amazing to see the impact McDonald’s restaurants are having across local communities. From raising huge amounts of money for local charities, as well as many other community initiatives, our people are constantly thinking of ways to support their local communities as we continue to be an integral part of our local communities.”