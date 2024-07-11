McDonald's in Leyland ask charity box thief caught on CCTV to get in touch
McDonald’s in Leyland have issued a message to a charity box thief who was caught on their CCTV.
The image of the man dressed in a blue hoodie at the Churchill Way branch shows him trying to lift the charity box from the counter.
Posting on their Facebook page on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the fast food chain said: “We would love this customer to get in touch - accidentally forgot to pick up food and may have picked up somthing else instead.”
