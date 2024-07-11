McDonald's in Leyland ask charity box thief caught on CCTV to get in touch

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
McDonald’s in Leyland have issued a message to a charity box thief who was caught on their CCTV.

The image of the man dressed in a blue hoodie at the Churchill Way branch shows him trying to lift the charity box from the counter.

Posting on their Facebook page on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the fast food chain said: “We would love this customer to get in touch - accidentally forgot to pick up food and may have picked up somthing else instead.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

Related topics:McDonald'sLeylandCCTVFoodFacebookLancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice