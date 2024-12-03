Matthew Daulby: Man wanted in connection with Lancashire murder to be extradited from Greece

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:29 BST
A man wanted in connection with Matthew Daulby’s murder in Ormskirk has been arrested in Greece.

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road in Ormskirk at around 12.05am on July 29, 2023.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Thomas Dures has been arrested in connection with Matthew Daulby's murder in Ormskirkplaceholder image
Thomas Dures has been arrested in connection with Matthew Daulby's murder in Ormskirk | Lancashire Police

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination conducted on July 31 established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

Over the last 16 months, police have been searching for 21-year-old Thomas Dures as part of their ongoing investigation.

He was arrested in Athens on December 2 and appeared in court in Greece on December 3.

Arrangements will be made to bring him back to the United Kingdom.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals for information.”

