MasterChef: The Professionals star Matt Willdigg to host cooking demonstration at Nelson Food & Drink Festival
Matt Willdigg, who went all the way to the MasterChef: The Professionals final in 2022, will attend the event on Saturday, September 14.
Cooking professionally since the age of 16, Matt has honed his skills in some of the UK's most prestigious restaurants, including spending time working in London under Angela Hartnett OBE at the Michelin starred Murano restaurant.
Now Chef Director/Head Chef at Fell Bistro in Longridge, Matt will run a live cooking demonstration at the festival, where he will showcase his passion for pizza.
His enthusiasm for pizza is so great, that Matt has brought his culinary expertise to a new venture, Oh! Pizza, offering quality Neapolitan pizza, ranging from Mexican to ham hock and pineapple.
If you want to catch Matt at the event, his cooking demonstration will get underway from 1.30pm.
Matt's demonstration will be one of three taking place throughout the day (10am-4pm), while there will be over 30 food and drink stalls for visitors to enjoy.
Social media star, Shabaz Ali also known as ‘Shabaz Says', will compere the free-to-attend event, while there will be free henna and face painting throughout the day, as well as Bollywood dancing at 12.30pm.
Matt Willdigg, said: "I am really looking forward to getting the chance to speak to people about using wild ingredients in their recipes.
“It is something I am very passionate about and I can't wait to share that.
"I am also very passionate about pizza and I will be cooking up a delicious pizza on the main stage, which members of the public can sample afterwards."
