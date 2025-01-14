Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Half a million tickets for train journeys across the North of England are up for grabs at 50 per cent off the cost, Northern has announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator has slashed the price of select Advance Purchase tickets as part of the nationwide ‘Rail Sale’ which starts today and runs until Monday, January 20.

Tickets are valid for travel between Sunday, January 19 and Monday, March 31 and are available from northernrailway.co.uk and ticket offices across the Northern network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 500,000 Advance Purchase tickets we’re making available for the Rail Sale will be spread the length and breadth of our network. Northern already offers exceptional value for money – with the average price of a journey with Northern costing around £4 – and so we’re pleased to be able to offer these Rail Sale fares to our customers, making the train an even more attractive option.”

Northern have announced a massive Rail Sale | Northern

Why do it?

The Rail Sale is one of the first national events to mark the start of Railway 200 – a year-long campaign to celebrate the 200th anniversary of rail travel in the UK. It was on September 27 1825 that George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 travelled 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton.

For more information about Railway 200, visit: railway200.co.uk

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.