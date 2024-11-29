Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp took to the stage at 7pm and put on a DJ performance to remember on Thursday, with those attending singing and dancing along to classics from the 80s.

The performance ended an incredible night of entertainment in the town, with visitors enjoying almost four hours of non-stop entertainment on the mega main stage.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Accrington Christmas lights switch-on People came out in their thousands to see Martin Kemp.

Accrington Christmas lights switch-on The line-up saw dance performances, fire breathers, Frozen sing-a-longs, spoken word performances, football giveaways with Accrington Stanley and Accrington Stanley Women, drummers, singers, a collective school choir and an ABBA tribute, ahead of Martin Kemp's stunning performance.

Accrington Christmas lights switch-on More than 12,000 people attended the event.

Accrington Christmas lights switch-on Anna and Elsa from Frozen also made a special appearance.