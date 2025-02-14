Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was caught with £38,000 in cash after officers noticed he appeared "lost and confused" at Preston railway station.

Officers from the British Transport Police County Lines taskforce observed Han Van Vu acting strangely at the station on May 15 last year.

The officers approached him and identified themselves as police.

Using a Vietnamese interpreter over the phone, Vu explained that he was traveling to Glasgow to visit a friend and that the rucksack he was carrying belonged to that friend.

However, as the conversation continued, Vu's nervous behaviour raised the officers' suspicions, prompting them to search the rucksack.

Inside, they discovered a carrier bag containing a white and green gift bag, which in turn held two bundles of cash.

More cash was found hidden beneath the gift bag, bringing the total amount recovered to £38,045.

Vu, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

He was later found guilty of money laundering at Preston Crown Court on October 31 last year following a three-day trial.

Vu was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Tuesday

Investigating officer PC Andy Margerison said: “A common misconception is that money laundering is a victimless crime but the cash involved often originates from criminal activity such as drug dealing and exploitation.

“We will not waver in our mission to intercept, disrupt and dismantle illegal enterprises who use the railway to move criminal gains and drugs across the country.

“We urge anyone using the rail network to report any concerns to us through our discreet text number 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40

“We take these reports seriously and work tirelessly to bring offenders like Vu before the courts."