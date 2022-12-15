Man’s body found after Lancashire Police respond to reports of ‘sudden death’ in Blackburn
The body of a man was found on a street in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 4:30pm
Police were called to a report of a sudden death in Plane Tree Road, Little Harwood, at around 12.30pm on Sunday (December 11).
A man in his 40s was found unresponsive when emergency services attended.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.