News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man’s body found after Lancashire Police respond to reports of ‘sudden death’ in Blackburn

The body of a man was found on a street in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:30pm

Police were called to a report of a sudden death in Plane Tree Road, Little Harwood, at around 12.30pm on Sunday (December 11).

A man in his 40s was found unresponsive when emergency services attended.

Hide Ad
Read More
Search for missing Blackburn woman last seen five days ago continues as new CCTV...
The body of a man was found in Plane Tree Road, Little Harwood (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Lancashire PoliceBlackburnPolice