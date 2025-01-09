Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search continues for a wanted sex offender who has links across Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Clough breached his notification requirements by failing to notify officers of his address.

The 37-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Clough breached his notification requirements by failing to notify officers of his address | Lancashire Police

Police said he is likely to be with a black whippet-type dog and may now have a bushy beard.

He has links to Blackpool, Morecambe, Lancaster and Workington in Cumbria.

If you have any information about Clough’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 343 of December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.