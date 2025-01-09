Manchester Airport reopens following 'significant snowfall' closure- but passengers warned of delays
At 9am this morning, the airport announced a temporary closure of its runways due to ‘significant’ snow fall. On social media the airport confirmed that teams are working hard to clear the snow.
In a statement, Manchester Airport said: "Our runways are temporarily closed due to significant levels of snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible.
"The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today."
At 10am, there was a further update which confirmed the reopening of the runway, but that passengers should still expect disruption to their journeys.
This read: “Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.
“We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again. The safety of our passengers remains a top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
