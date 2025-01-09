Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There has been further disruption at Manchester Airport today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9am this morning, the airport announced a temporary closure of its runways due to ‘significant’ snow fall. On social media the airport confirmed that teams are working hard to clear the snow.

AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Manchester Airport said: "Our runways are temporarily closed due to significant levels of snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today."

At 10am, there was a further update which confirmed the reopening of the runway, but that passengers should still expect disruption to their journeys.

This read: “Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.

“We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again. The safety of our passengers remains a top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”