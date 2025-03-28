Man with ‘receding hairline’ wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with assault
Dinning is described as 5ft 6in tall, with short black hair, a receding hairline and a clean-shaven face.
He is known to have links to Preston and Bamber Bridge.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, call 999.
“If you have information to help us locate Dinning, call 101 and quote log 0750 of June 12, 2024.”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.