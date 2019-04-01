Man who suffered serious injuries in early-morning crash in Bamber Bridge dies

A man who suffered serious head injuries in a car crash in Bamber Bridge has died.

The 45-year-old, who had been driving a black Mercedes C180, was involved in a serious collision at the junction of Chorley Road and Renshaw Drive at 2.20am on Sunday.

The car crashed into street furniture and a wall before coming to stop on its side.



The man, from Bamber Bridge, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he died yesterday.



Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision and we would ask anyone who saw what happened to come forward and speak to police.



“Furthermore, if you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident, or have any dash cam footage or cctv please get in touch.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0103 of March 31. Or email 365@lancashire.pnn.police.uk