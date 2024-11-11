A dozy thief who cut himself on glass stealing a gecko from an animal attraction has been jailed.

Lizzie the Gecko was stolen her virvarium at Pet’s Corner in Astley Park, Chorley on October16.

On Wednesday, thief Michael Hesketh was jailed after breaking in and stealing Lizzie.

LIzzie the gecko was stole from Astley Park, Chorley | nw

Hesketh broke into Pets Corner in Astley Park, which is run by a charity, by removing the door handle, and ripping the door open.

Once in the building, he stole items and caused a significant amount of damage. He also took Lizzie.

Hesketh cut himself on a piece of glass as he made his exit. This was a crucial piece of evidence which led police to identifying him.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “As our enquiries continued, it was found that Hesketh sold Lizzie for £20. Thankfully, she was found safe and well and has been returned home.”

Michael Hesketh was jailed after breaking in and stealing Lizzie the gecko from Astley Park, Chorley | nw

Hesketh, 39, of Buckshaw Hall Close, Chorley was arrested on suspicion of theft, and later charged with burglary.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months for this offence, and a further six months to be served consecutivley for attempted burglary of the United Reform Church, Chorley at Preston Magistrates Court.

PC Simon Downes, of South Division, said: “Hesketh didn’t just steal items – he stole a living animal from a place which aims is to bring joy to residents.

“I am thankful that Lizzie was re-united safe and well and is able to continue to provide special memories to those who come to visit her.

“Hesketh has been sent to prison for what he has done. I hope that this sends a message to anyone who thinks actions like this are acceptable: we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.”