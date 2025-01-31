Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who stole a car after attempting to burgle three other houses in Chorley has been jailed.

Jordan May travelled from Yorkshire to Lancashire using taxis on November 15, 2023.

He attempted to burgle three homes on Haydock Drive, Alexander Close, and Lighthurst Lane before stealing a car from outside a fourth property on Chester Avenue.

These events occurred within a span of two-and-a-half hours during the early hours of the morning.

May, along with another man, tried the door handle of one of the properties and attempted to burn a door lock at two others.

An investigation revealed that May had taken a taxi from Leeds to Blackburn, followed by a second taxi from Blackburn to Chorley.

The stolen car was later spotted heading back towards Blackburn.

May, 23, of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted burglary and one count of vehicle theft.

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.