Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston and Blackpool
Jake Bertram, from Catterall, is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with supervision requirements.
The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and a blue star tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He has links to Preston and Blackpool.
If you have any information about Bertram’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.