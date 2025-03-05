The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man who has links to Lancashire.

Dominic Battiniello is wanted on recall to prison.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

He also has a birth mark underneath his lip.

Battiniello has links to Preston, Accrington and Birmingham.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “For any immediate sightings of Battiniello, please call 999.

“For previous sightings or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101.”