Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 14:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted man who has links to Lancashire.

Nathan Turner is wanted on recall to prison.

Nathan Turner is wanted on recall to prisonNathan Turner is wanted on recall to prison
Nathan Turner is wanted on recall to prison | Wigan and Leigh Police

The 31-year-old has links to Lancashire as well as the Wigan and Leigh areas of Greater Manchester.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 0161 856 9189.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:LancashireGreater ManchesterWiganLeigh
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice