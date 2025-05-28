Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood

An appeal has been launched to find a wanted man who has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Cartmell is wanted on recall to prison.

The 29-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, dark blonde hair.

Callum Cartmell is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information about Cartmell’s whereabouts, call 101.

You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.