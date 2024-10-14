Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool
Lee Mather is wanted on recall to prison.
The 40-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall with short, fair hair.
He has a number of tattoos on his arms and legs.
These include a devil holding a scythe on his arm, a bulldog on his bicep, a skull and dagger on his forearm, and the words ‘mum and dad’ on his upper arm.
Lee has links to Blackpool and Stockport.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do not approach Mather, but call 999 if you see him.”
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.