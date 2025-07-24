A man wanted in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in Preston has links to Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Chambers has links to Preston, Blackpool and Dumfries in Scotland.

This week, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting Chambers in evading arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Chambers is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with the supply of Class A drugs | Lancashire Police

A search of the man’s address led to further drug supply arrests.

Anyone with information on Chambers’ whereabouts is urged to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0206 of June 13.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.