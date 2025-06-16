Man wanted in connection with stalking investigation has links to Preston
Stuart Campbell, who also spells his first name as Stewart, is described as 5ft 7in tall with blue eyes, dark brown hair and facial hair.
He is known to have links to the Preston area.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999.”
Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting log number 1011 of May 11.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.