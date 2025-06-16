Man wanted in connection with stalking investigation has links to Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:55 BST
Lancashire Police are appealing for help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stalking investigation - and have warned the public not to approach him.

Stuart Campbell, who also spells his first name as Stewart, is described as 5ft 7in tall with blue eyes, dark brown hair and facial hair.

Most Popular

He is known to have links to the Preston area.

Stuart Campbell is wanted in connection with a stalking investigationplaceholder image
Stuart Campbell is wanted in connection with a stalking investigation | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999.”

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting log number 1011 of May 11.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice