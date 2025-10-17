Man wanted in connection with spree of burglaries at shops and businesses in Longridge

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:39 BST
Police are seeking a man in connection with a series of burglaries at shops and businesses in Longridge.

The incidents are reported to have occurred in August, September and October of this year.

Most Popular

Officers wish to speak to Kieron Killeen, 37, who is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short light brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to Kieron Killeen in connection with a series of burglaries at shops and businesses in Longridgeplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to Kieron Killeen in connection with a series of burglaries at shops and businesses in Longridge | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He is known to have links to Longridge and Preston.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0055 of October 14.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceLancashirelongridge
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice