Man wanted in connection with spree of burglaries at shops and businesses in Longridge
The incidents are reported to have occurred in August, September and October of this year.
Officers wish to speak to Kieron Killeen, 37, who is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short light brown hair.
He is known to have links to Longridge and Preston.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0055 of October 14.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.